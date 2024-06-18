Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 411,235 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

