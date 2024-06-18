Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Update

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,570,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 18,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BHC opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.