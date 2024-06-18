BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.04

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.04 and traded as low as $9.60. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 35,691 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCBP. TheStreet downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $170.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insider Activity at BCB Bancorp

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Tara L. French bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tara L. French acquired 2,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $874,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,422 shares of company stock worth $163,776 in the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

