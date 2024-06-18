Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($13.09) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
