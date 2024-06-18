Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 52,911 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Live Group

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.