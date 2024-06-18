Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Chairman Marcus Lemonis Buys 3,700 Shares of Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,168.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 6,920 shares of Beyond stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,779.60.

On Thursday, June 6th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of Beyond stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75.

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Beyond, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $619.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.80.

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,599,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

