Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Bank of America

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYON. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Beyond stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beyond will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,675.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $71,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

