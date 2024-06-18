Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHVN

Biohaven Stock Down 2.5 %

Biohaven stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.22. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 2,642.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 97.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 8.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Biohaven by 66.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.