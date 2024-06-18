Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 605.26% and a negative return on equity of 129.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BNGO

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.