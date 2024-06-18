BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Director Rene Goehrum Sells 1,522 Shares

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) Director Rene Goehrum sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.38, for a total value of C$14,276.36.

RX stock opened at C$9.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.73. BioSyent Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.93.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. BioSyent had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of C$7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5544319 EPS for the current year.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

