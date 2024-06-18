Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Raised to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Free Report) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline Safety



Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

