BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.13

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and traded as low as $14.51. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 138,237 shares.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.