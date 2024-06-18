BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.13

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and traded as low as $14.51. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 138,237 shares.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

