Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. Analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 82.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BXSL

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.