Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. Analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 82.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

