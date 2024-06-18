BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 20.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $261,239,000 after acquiring an additional 168,622 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.12. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

