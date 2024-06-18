BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.1% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 47,095 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $1,950,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $485.06 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $486.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.15.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

