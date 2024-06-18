Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) CEO Adam K. Peterson Purchases 4,552 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Peterson purchased 4,552 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $63,272.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,747,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,795,393. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

BOC opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 6.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

See Also

