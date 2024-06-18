Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

