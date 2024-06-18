Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Update

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

BOX opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,660 shares of company stock worth $3,441,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BOX by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 386,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 799.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 98,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 87,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

