Boyd Group Services Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Shares of BYD opened at C$258.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$253.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$276.70. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$224.00 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
