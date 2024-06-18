Boyd Group Services Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at C$258.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$253.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$276.70. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$224.00 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$301.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

