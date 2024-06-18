BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.26) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.48) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.35) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 632.14 ($8.03).

BP stock opened at GBX 460.65 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 498.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 481.40. The company has a market cap of £77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.14).

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($472.99). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($472.99). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,224.90). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,985. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

