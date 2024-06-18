Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given Outperform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

BFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus cut Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.17.

BFH stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $42.73.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

