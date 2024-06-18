Bridger Management LLC Acquires Shares of 67,837 NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. NextDecade makes up about 0.1% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

NEXT stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. NextDecade Co. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

