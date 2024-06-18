Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.