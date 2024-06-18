Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the May 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Britvic Stock Performance
Shares of Britvic stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Britvic has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.75.
About Britvic
