Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $438.48

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $443.55.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $473.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $335.82 and a 52 week high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.