Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Purchases C$109,200.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin purchased 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$109,200.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Charles Pellerin acquired 440,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760,000.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Charles Pellerin acquired 700,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,905,000.00.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.74 and a one year high of C$6.20.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$343.90 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 8.83%. Analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198582 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Canada cut Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

