Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

