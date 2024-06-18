Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) to Speculative Buy

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “speculative buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 185 ($2.35). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 173.26 ($2.20) on Tuesday. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 109.20 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.20 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. The stock has a market cap of £125.01 million, a P/E ratio of -234.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.54.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Featured Articles

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

