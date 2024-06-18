Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) to Speculative Buy

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “speculative buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 185 ($2.35). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 173.26 ($2.20) on Tuesday. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 109.20 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.20 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. The stock has a market cap of £125.01 million, a P/E ratio of -234.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.54.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
