CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Up 19%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 284,323,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 100,384,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.28.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

