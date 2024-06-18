Cape ANN Savings Bank Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

View Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.