Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Short Interest Update

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance

Shares of Carbon Revolution Public stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

