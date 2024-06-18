Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Short Interest Update

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance
Shares of Carbon Revolution Public stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile
