Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Up 14.3% in May

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 590,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,096,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $415.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.62. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

