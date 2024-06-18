CAVA Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 22,859 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 16,172 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus raised shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 229.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,279,218 shares of company stock worth $243,216,119.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.