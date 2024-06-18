Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

