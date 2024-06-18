Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Acquires C$50,480.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,480.00.

TSE:CVE opened at C$25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.84. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

