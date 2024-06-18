Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

