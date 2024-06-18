Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $312.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

