Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

