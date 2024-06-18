Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,350,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

