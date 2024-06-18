Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $389,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000.

BATS:FAPR opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

