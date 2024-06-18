Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475,112 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after buying an additional 686,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 106,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 410,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 669,172 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $94,521 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXMT stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.17 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

