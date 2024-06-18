Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Stryker stock opened at $344.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

