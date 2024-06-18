Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $319,000 in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

