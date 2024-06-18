Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,584,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,612 shares of company stock valued at $59,476,075 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $150.33.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

