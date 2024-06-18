Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 133 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.