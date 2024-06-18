Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 181 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $119.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

