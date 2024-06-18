Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,607 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

