Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 35,097 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,097 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,610,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

