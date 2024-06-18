Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 6,306 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 1,103,647 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 193,888 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

