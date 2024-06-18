Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Up 16.8% in May

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cepton Stock Performance

Shares of CPTN stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.05. Cepton has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cepton will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

